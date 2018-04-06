Two nabbed in Mandaue buy-bust

Two persons were arrested in a buy-bust operation along Catalino Street, Barangay Looc, in Mandaue City on April 5, Thursday evening.

Sheilamar Dela Torre, 29, from Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City and her alleged cohort, Aljie Cabada, 22, from Talisay City, were caught in possession and selling of illegal drugs.

Chief Insp. Mercy Villaro, information officer of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that Dela Torre is the alleged girlfriend of Steve Go, a known drug personality and a detainee in Mandaue City Jail.

The information officer added that Dela Torre denied her involvement in any illegal drug transactions.

Confiscated from them were one medium-sized sachet of suspected shabu and P14,000.

The suspects are now detained at the Mandaue City Police precinct pending the filing of drug charges against them.