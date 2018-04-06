Two arrested in Mandaue drug bust

A 35-year-old man and a pregnant woman were arrested in a drug-bust operation at Fourth Abellana Extension in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City on April 6, past 12 midnight.

The authorities arrested Raniel Garrido, and Barbara May Fernandez, 21, both from Mandaue City.

Superintendent Glenn Mayam, Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) – Central Visayas chief, said that Fernandez was considered a “high-value target” and is one of the illegal drug distributors in Cebu and Mandaue cities.

The operation was conducted by personnel of PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) – Central Visayas, Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) and Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

Confiscated from them was a large pack of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P1,475,000.

Suspects are now detained at Mandaue City Police precinct pending the filing of drug charges against them.