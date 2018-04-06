Hunat Sugbu 8 on June 24

The eighth edition of Hunat Sugbu: Dagan Para Ni Maning will be held on June 24, 2018.

This was announced during the event’s launching at the Cebu Parklane International Hotel on Friday.

The running event will feature 21-kilometer, 12k, 6k and 3k distances. The race will start at the Biliran Road inside the Cebu Business Park and will have its finish line at the Terraces at the Ayala Center Cebu.

The launching was headed by Cebu Parklane International Hotel general manager Cenelyn Manguilimotan, the running event’s chairman Nick Nacorda and race director Joel Baring.