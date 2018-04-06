Tom assures: Measure requiring motorcycle riders to wear vest will not be enforced

No motorcycle rider will be apprehended and fined P1000 for not wearing reflectorized vests at night.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena said this as he assured that part of the amended Cebu City Traffic Code seeking to apprehend and fine P1000 a motorcycle rider violating that rule will not be implemented.

In a post on his Facebook page, Osmeña said he will not let Cebu City Ordinance No. 2491 take into effect following numerous complaints from motorists.

“I have received many texts about the council ordinance making reflectorized vests mandatory for motorcycle riders. Given your feedback, I will not let the ordinance to come into effect. We will find another way,” the mayor said.

On March 28, Osmeña signed an amended ordinance sponsored by Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, which increased the penalty of violators of the Cebu City Traffic Code from P500 to P1,000, and this included the rule requiring motorcycle riders to wear reflectorized vests at night.

However, Osmena said that only the rule on reflectorized vests would not be implemented, the other traffic violations in the amended ordinance would be enforced.