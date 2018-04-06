Man loses cash to burglars

A Korean national sought help to police after a Chinese looking man stole his sling bag at a coffee shop of a hotel in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu city Thursday afternoon.

Kim Keon Ho, 26, a businessman from Incheon South Korea was with eight other South Korean nations including his girlfriend at a coffee shop in Mactan Newtown. Ho then left his sling bag in his chair while talking to somebody on the phone.

When he returned after a few minutes, the bag was no longer in the chair which prompted him to seek help the shop’s management.

Ho lost his $700 and P20,000 together with other identification cards.

According to Richard Oliver, chief of Tourism Police in Lapu-Lapu City, police authorities have coordinated with the management of the coffee shop and are now conducting an investigation into the capture of the burglars.