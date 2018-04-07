Woman shot dead, daughter wounded in Hipodromo
By Benjie B. Talisic April 07,2018
A 44-year-old woman was shot dead while sleeping inside a two-storey house in Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City past midnight on Saturday (April 7).
The victim was identified as Sofia Manto, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Her 3-year-old daughter was also wounded due to the shooting incident.
Homicide investigators are now determining the motive of the killing.
