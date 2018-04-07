MIAS 2018: Hyundai shows off Kona subcompact crossover
By Carl Cabusas April 07,2018
The Hyundai Kona, named after a place in Hawaii, is a new sub compact crossover that will compete with the Nissan Juke, Suzuki Vitara and Mazda CX3.
It is available in 4×2 and 4×4 variants.
Shown at the MIAS 2018 was the 4×4 model that gets automated AWD and host of other comfort and safety features.
The Kona is powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline engine mated to a 6 speed A/T.
The Kona is estimated to cost between P1.1M-1.5M.
