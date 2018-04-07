P207K shabu, firearms confiscated in Lapu-Lapu City

Two men were arrested in a police drug operation at Bonifacio Street, Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu city at past 6 p.m. on Friday (April 6).

Arrested were April Cabarse, 28, a resident of Barangay San Vicente in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu city; and Jonamar Alcover, 30, who resided in Barangay Pajac of the same city.

Cabarse is identified as a tour guide while Alcover is a member of the City of Lapu-Lapu Allied Force (CLAF).

The policemen of Hoops Dome police station confiscated from their possession six firearms, four medium packs and 36 small sachets of suspected shabu, with an estimated worth of P207,680.00

Among the firearms seized were three .45 caliber pistol, a KG9 sub-machine gun, an Ingram sub-machine gun, and a .38 revolver, all without legal documents.