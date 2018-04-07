Pusok fire left 200 residents homeless

Around 200 individuals lost their homes after a fire razed 22 houses in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City at past 9 a.m on Saturday (April 7).

SFO2 Climaco Salisid, fire investigator of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Central District, said that the fire was caused by a loose electrical connection based on the accounts of Warlita Gerali, owner of the house where the fire originated.

Gerali recounted that she heard a jolting sound from a wire connected to the utility post a few minutes prior to the fire incident.

The fire was declared under control 27 minutes after the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Central District received tha alarm at 9:26 a.m.