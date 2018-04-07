PRO-7 director supports PDut’s choice of new PNP chief

Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), welcomes the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte in choosing National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Oscar Albayalde as the next Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.

“We know that he is a true professional police office. We support his campaigns, programs and his advocacies in administering the organization towards higher heights,” Quenery said.

Last Thursday, Duterte announced that Albayalde will be the next chief of PNP, replacing General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who has reached the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Albayalde will officially assume as PNP chief this April 19.