Butane canister dealer shot in Mactan

A DEALER in butane canisters was shot in the stomach by unidentified assailants at Sitio Soong, Barangay Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City last Friday noon.

The 58-year-old victim identified as Marciano Alforque of Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City is confined at a private hospital in Mandaue City.

PO3 Alfredo Macabudbud of the Mactan police precinct said the victim was about to board his car when the motorcycle riding assailants arrived and shot him several times. Alforque sustained a gunshot wound in the stomach while the perpetrators sped off.

Alforque represented dealers of refilled butane canisters during a hearing called by the Lapu-Lapu City Council and is reportedly planning to run for Barangay Captain in Buaya in next month’s barangay elections.