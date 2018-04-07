Cheap, quality rice sold to Mandaue consumers

Consumers in Mandaue City flocked to the “Bigasan ng Masa (Granary of the Masses)” where the Department of Agriculture regional office sold cheap, high-quality rice.

At least 38 sacks of various rice types were sold by the DA-7 as part of their “Bigasan ng Masa” project Saturday. They sold pink rice at P43 per kilo and black rice at P65 per kilo.

Also sold were under-milled rice for P38 per kilo; well-milled rice for P42 per kilo; and special premium rice for P46 per kilo. Consumers were allowed to buy only 10 kilos of rice each.

Regional DA Director Salvador Diputado said due to the good feedback they plan to sell cheap, high-quality rice every month.