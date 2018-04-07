Barangay officials told: Do background checks on CLAF candidates

BARANGAY captains in Lapu-Lapu City were reminded to conduct a background check on people they endorse for membership to the City of Lapu-Lapu Allied Force (CLAF) after one of the members was caught in a drug bust last Friday evening.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza learned that some barangays endorsed drug surrenderers to the CLAF. She said these surrenderers should be closely monitored to ensure that they don’t abuse their position.

The CLAF was created to assist in police operations and traffic assistance. Members were endorsed by barangay captains and they receive P5,000 allowance a month.

Last Friday’s drug bust yielded six firearms and more than P200,000 worth of shabu.

A 28-year-old tour guide identified as April Cabarse of Barangay San Vicente in Olango island Lapu-Lapu City and CLAF member Jonamar Alcover of Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City were arrested by police at Bonifacio Street Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City at 6 pm last Friday.

Confiscated from their possession were 36 small sachets and four medium packs of shabu worth P207,680, one revolver, one KG9 sub-machine gun, an Ingram sub-machine gun and three loaded pistols.

Cabarse had just been released from jail after serving his sentence for murder while Alcover claimed that the firearms were only endorsed to him by a friend.