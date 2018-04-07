Barber nabbed in buy-bust ops; P141K shabu seized

A barber was arrested in a police buy-bust operation in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City at around 5:30 p.m on Saturday (April 07).

The suspect was identified as Leo Escarez, 47, a resident of the same barangay.

Police operatives seized suspected shabu weighing 12 grams with an estimated worth of P141,600.

According to Chief Inspector Allan Rosario of San Nicolas Police, Escarez was included in the list of drug personalities. Escarez was placed under surveillance for peddling illegal drugs.

Rosario added that the suspect sold shabu to support his three daughters.

The suspect is now detained in San Nicolas police station pending the filing of charges against him.