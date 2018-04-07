Inday Sara not running for senator; hands out school supplies, condoms

PRESIDENTIAL daughter and Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte is definitely not running for senator in the 2019 midterm election.

Inday Sara was in Cebu City yesterday and told Cebu media that she still prefers to live and work in Davao City.

“Wala koy plano mo-run for senator and definitely, dili gyod ko modagan … and maybe kung modagan man ko, modagan ko sa Davao City,” said the mayor.

Duterte also dismissed rumors that her new coalition, Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), is partnering with Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña’s Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

“Ang HNP – Hugpong ng Pagbabago, intended namo to be a regional party for Region 11. Intended gyod na siya to unify Davao region kay duna man gud mi four provinces and one city. Gusto mi nga magkahiusa gyod mi para usa ra ang direksyon sa region,” Inday Sara added.

(HNP is only a regional party for Region 11. We intended it to unite Davao region because we have four provinces and one city. We want to be united in going to a common direction as a region.)

Inday Sara added that HNP is also a means of spreading development in the region and to minimize poverty.

During her quick visit to Cebu City, Inday Sara inducted the new set of officers of the Cebu Lady Lawyers Organization and visited students and mothers in Barangays Lorega and Zapatera to promote HNP’s Pagbabago program.

Five hundred bags containing school supplies were distributed to school children aged 8 to 12 while another 500 bags of condoms and family planning guides were given to mothers aged 30-35 years old.

According to Inday Sara, the materials that they have distributed in the two barangays are meant to remind them to become good students and parents, respectively.

“Moingon ta nga kung unsay ihatag sa Ginoo, atong dawaton. But ang realidad is, ang ihatag sa Ginoo kay ang bata ra samtang walay labot ang bugas, tuition ug uban pa,” said Inday Sara during her talk with the mothers who attended the program in Barangay Zapatera.