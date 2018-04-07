MIAS 2018: Suzuki’s all-new Dzire made more desirable

One of the highlights of the ongoing work 2018 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) is the all-new Suzuki Dzire.

The Dzire is based on the Suzuki Swift’s HEARTECT platform.

Overall, the new Dzire looks beautiful and well put together, both inside and out.

It still retains the 1.2-liter VVT engine of the old Dzire, but the newer version is lighter than the model it replaces. So the engine should work more efficiently in the new one.

The transmission is new, too. Suzuki calls it Automated Manual Transmission.

While Suzuki engineers talked me through the details, I still have yet to experience it first hand. They say it’s not totally an automatic, but it’s also not a manual. Confusing, but hey, at least the new Dzire gets rear A/C vents this time around.