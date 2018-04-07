Noynay retains title via majority decision

Bogo City’s pride Joe Marie Noynay survived a 10-round battle against the equally determined Hector Garcia of Mexico and won via majority decision on Saturday night at the Celestino Martinez Sr. Sports and Cultural Complex in Bogo City.

With the win, Noynay retained his WBO Asia Youth junior lightweight title.

Judges Edward Ligas and Edgar Olalo scored it 96-94, in favor of the hometown bet Noynay, while Salven Lagumbay saw it at 96-96.