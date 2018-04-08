Four arrestsed in Consolacion drug bust

Four drug personalities were arrested in a series ant drugs operation in Consolacion town, Cebu on April 7, Saturday afternoon.

Arrested were Remedio Tumulak Rosales, Romolo Boniel Garcia, Amado Gabut Suello, and Richard Taruc Ouano.

According to Inspector Gerard Ace Pelare, the chief of Consolacion Police, the operations were part of their intensified campaign against illegal drugs in the town dubbed as Oplan Limpyo Lacion.

The operations were conducted in Barangay Pitogo and Poblacion Oriental.

Seized from the suspects were 24 small sachets and one medium size of suspected shabu.

The suspects were now detained at the Consolacion police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.