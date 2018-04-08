CPADAO faces challenge in enforcing drug clearing ops

The Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) is facing a challenge in letting Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) officials enforce their drug clearing operation.

CPADAO Head Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Durano- Meca said it is hard to sustain the campaign against drug if the Badacs in some localities are considered as drug-cleared.

She also said they will visit schools in Cebu to spread the awareness of illegal drugs and encourage youth to support their cause.