CPADAO faces challenge in enforcing drug clearing ops
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto April 08,2018
The Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) is facing a challenge in letting Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) officials enforce their drug clearing operation.
CPADAO Head Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Durano- Meca said it is hard to sustain the campaign against drug if the Badacs in some localities are considered as drug-cleared.
She also said they will visit schools in Cebu to spread the awareness of illegal drugs and encourage youth to support their cause.
