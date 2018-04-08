Villages asked to secure schools
Education officials called on barangays to assign tanods in securing schools in light of last Friday afternoon’s fatal shooting of a woman during the graduation ceremonies of her child in Barangay Balao, Barili town in southern Cebu.
Information officer Amaryllis Villarmia of the Department of Education (DepEd-7) regional office said their agency has no budget to hire security guards for the public schools within its jurisdiction.
The victim identified as Lucita Rebuyas died due to a gunshot wound on her dead fired by her former common-law partner Syrin Anotado.
