Villages asked to secure schools

Education officials called on barangays to assign tanods in securing schools in light of last Friday afternoon’s fatal shooting of a woman during the graduation ceremonies of her child in Barangay Balao, Barili town in southern Cebu.

Information officer Amaryllis Villarmia of the Department of Education (DepEd-7) regional office said their agency has no budget to hire security guards for the public schools within its jurisdiction.

The victim identified as Lucita Rebuyas died due to a gunshot wound on her dead fired by her former common-law partner Syrin Anotado.