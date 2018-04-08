P4M police station in Oslob to boost security forces in Southern Cebu

The planned P4 million 2 story police station in Oslob town will be a big boost to the local government’s security forces in securing the southern part of Cebu especially as this is a tourist destination and against any security threats including terrorism as forces could also be based there.

The new police station will be realized since the memorandum of agreement was signed on Saturday, April 7, between the PNP and Oslob town on the project.

Oslob would donate the 400sqm lot to the police station while the PNP would provide the P4 million budget for the building.