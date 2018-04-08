Cebu City Government to create task force focused on de-clogging drainage

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo said that he proposed to create a quick response team focused on de-clogging and de-silting and cleaning maintenance of the city’s drainage.

The said that Mayor Tomas Osmeña approved his proposal of the creating of ‘Menos Baha Task Force’ which will be jointly supervised by the City Engineering Department and the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

Their function includes cleaning and maintenance of existing drainage system, clearing, and repair of existing canals, de-clogging and de-silting, fabrication fo manhole cover and provides technical education support to affected areas in the Barangays.

Guardo said that the team already started cleaning last week.