Two women nabbed in Lapu-Lapu for ‘pimping’ three other women

Two women were arrested for allegedly trying to sell three other women for sex during an entrapment operation inside a hotel in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday.

Mara Perez Pilapil, 45, and her sister, Kathleen, 38, of Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, were arrested after the transaction with the undercover police officer was completed inside the hotel at 7 p.m., said Insp. Mark Gifter Sucalit, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office City Intelligence Branch chief, in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

Sucalit said the operation was conducted after they received reports about the illegal activities of the two women in the city.

The three women, whom the suspects allegedly tried to pimp, were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Lapu-Lapu.

The two suspects were detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office pending the filing of human trafficking charges.