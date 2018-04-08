Eight new venues for CCSC Summer Training Program

EIGHT venues have been added to the free Summer Grassroots Sports Training Program of the Cebu City Sports Commission, which will start this afternoon until May 4 in various public elementary schools here in Cebu City.

The training program, considered as an entry level for school intramurals, is open to all youth — out of school youth included — and not necessarily just those from Cebu City.

Five venues have been added to the eight venues in the north district while three have been added to the nine in the south district.

Added venues in the north are the gyms in the public elementary schools of Opra, Apas, Banilad, Guba and Carreta. The rest of the venues are in Hipodromo, Lahug, Mabolo, Tejero, Zapatera, Bo. Luz, Talamban and the City Central School Quad.

New venues in the south are Tisa Elementary School, Tisa 2 Elementary School and Bulacao Community School. Other venues are Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School, Pardo Elementary School, Mambaling Elementary School, Labangon Elementary School, Punta Princesa Elementary School, Guadalupe Elementary School, Inayawan Elementary School, San Nicolas Elementary School and at the Cebu City Sports Institute (CCSI).

Training will be held every afternoon from Monday to Friday.

Those interested are urged to just show up at their chosen venue. For more details, those interested can call the CCSC office at (032) 520-8839.