Festival of Eskrima Kali Arnis unites eskrimadors

ESKRIMADORS all around the globe gathered for the Festival of Eskrima Kali Arnis held over the weekend at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Over 40 grandmasters, each with different styles and systems, showcased their talents in the event.

“The main purpose of this festival is to show unity to all eskrimadors,” Supreme Grand Master Dionisio Cañete from Doce Pares said. “This event will also give way to let the people know that eskrima has a lot of styles and systems. Lastly, we want to showcase to the people the beauty of eskrima.”

SGM Cañete also shared that this event will now be held annually.

“We want to celebrate this event because we no longer want to extend the rivalries and competition (between different groups),” added SGM Cañete, who celebrated his birthday during the event.

One of the grandmasters present came all the way from New Jersey just to take part in this first-ever event. He was GM Arnulfo “Dong” Cuesta of the Philippine Integrate Martial Arts (PIMA) Academy in New York University. He came with his two students.

“This is a really great occasion. Before, the different pacts had a lot of conflicts and intrigues. Now, the divisions are already unified,” GM Cuesta said. “It’s really good to see that all eskrima systems and styles are showcased equally. Nobody showed that they are above the other.”