Msgr. Pono passes on at 69

Msgr. Carlito Pono, team moderator of St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Carcar City, has passed on at the age of 69.

He succumbed to a bout of pneumonia on Saturday, April 7.

Pono, who was the first chairman of the Cebu Archdiocesan Commission for the Cultural Heritage of the Church, also served as the parish priest of St. Joseph the Worker parish in Mabolo, Archdiocesan Shrine of the Our Lady of Guadalupe, and San Isidro Labrador parish in Talamban.

The remains of the late priest now lie at the St. Peter’s Funeral Homes before it will be transferred to his parish in Carcar City on Thursday morning.

Pono will be laid to rest in his hometown in Pinamungajan, Cebu on April 16.