City honors war heroes during 76th Araw ng Kagitingan

Cebuano World War II veterans were given recognition by the Cebu City Government during the 76th ceremonial anniversary of the Araw ng Kagitingan today at the Plaza Independencia.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, together with Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella, and City Councilors Margot Osmeña, Sisinio Andales, Pastor Alcover Jr., Renato Osmeña Jr., and Joel Garganera led the awarding of certificate of recognition to at least five war veterans who helped Cebuano soldiers and resistance to fight against the Japanese invaders.

At 8 a.m., the officials offered flowers at the Veterans’ Marker in Plaza Independencia.