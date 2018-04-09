Cebu City ‘not safe’ for criminals — PRO-7

While Cebu City was hailed as one of the safest cities to live in Southeast Asia, it means otherwise for criminals.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), cautioned those involved in different kinds of illegal activities that law enforcers won’t be kind to them.

“Cebu is really very safe for peace-loving and law-abiding people. But for lawless elements, especially those into the illegal drugs trade, Cebu is not safe for you,” he said in an interview on Monday.

In a report, Numbeo, an online databse that provides living conditions of cities wordwide, ranked Cebu City as the eighth safest in Southeast Asia.

Singapore was named the safest city while Valenzuela City in the Philippines ranked second.

Other cities in the Philippines to make it on the list were Davao (fourth place), Makati (fifth place), and Baguio (sixth).

Tolentin said PRO-7 welcomed the news although he felt that Cebu City could have ranked better than the eighth spot.

“The report just goes to show that your police is working. The peace and order efforts throughout the region could be one of the reasons why Cebu City was named as one of the safest cities in Southeast Asia,” he said.

Despite the development, Tolentin urged policemen not to rest on their laurels and to instead work harder to make Cebu and the rest of Central Visays safe at all times.

And while Boracay will be closed starting April 26 for rehabilitation, he said Cebu can be a great alternative.

"We assure tourists that Cebu is safe for them. Cebu and other parts of the region have lots to offer when it comes to tourism," Tolentin said.