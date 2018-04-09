Duterte against building of casino in Boracay

President Rodrigo Duterte is against the building of a casino in the island of Boracay.

“Far from it actually. I never said building anything or even a nipa hut there,” Duterte said in a press conference in Davao City before flying to China on Monday.

“My order was to clean it up,” he added.

Mr. Duterte said he wanted Boracay Island to be given to the Filipinos.

“It would be a land reform area,” he noted.

The President said he would sign a proclamation declaring a state of calamity in the world-famous island resort, following its closure for six months starting April 26.

“I’m going to sign the proclamation on calamity and we can make P2 billion in assistance but these is for the poor Filipinos,” he said.