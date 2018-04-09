Garcia proposes gratuity benefit for barangay officials

In compliance with the Local Government Code that allows honoraria, allowances, and other emoluments, Cebu City Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia proposed an ordinance granting elected barangay officials in Cebu City a gratuity benefit.

It was referred to the council’s committee on laws last April 3.

The ordinance seeks to grant any elected barangay official a P3,000 gratuity grant for every year of their service. Barangay captains, on the other hand, may receive P5,000. Barangay officials who have served a minimum one year in service is qualified for the gratuity grant.