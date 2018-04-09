1 dead, another injured in Mandaue gang war
By Norman Mendoza April 09,2018
Two minors were shot by an unidentified assailant in Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City.
Police believed that the shooting incident was a product of a gang war.
According to Chief Inspector Mercy Villaro, information officer of Mandaue City Police Officer, they have identified the suspects but could not locate them.
Police are still conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.
