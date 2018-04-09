City Council to establish Local Public Transport Route Plan

Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. has proposed a resolution urging Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to establish a Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) Team to address the worsening traffic condition in Cebu City.

It was referred to the committee on laws during the council’s regular session last Tuesday, April 3.

In his resolution, Alcover stated that the LPTRP is a mandate by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) through a joint memorandum circular issued last 2007.

“The City find that LPTRP is relevant to its commitment on providing long-term solutions on the problem of traffic congestion within its territorial jurisdiction, and seeks to reduce the reliance on private vehicle use and move toward environmentally sound mobility solutions,” Alcover stated on his proposal.

If approved, the Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO) will be tasked with implementing the LPTRP and establishing its corresponding team.