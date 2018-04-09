Sumilon diving site, sandbar closed to public for cleanup tomorrow

As early as 8 a.m. tomorrow (April 10 Tuesday), local officials of Oslob town in southeastern Cebu will start their week-long clean-up of the Sumilon Island sandbar and diving site.

Oslob Mayor Jose Tumulak Jr. said this means that areas within the 24-hectare island will be closed to the public.

“By 7:30 a.m., we will be departing from mainland Oslob to Sumilon Island. We already accounted and identified which equipment will be used in the clean-up drive, especially underwater,” he said.

Oslob tourism officer Elizabeth Benologa told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview that 50 volunteers are expected to join the cleanup drive.