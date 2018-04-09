SAFEST CITY TAG

Cebu’s designation as one of five safest cities in Southeast Asia by online database Numbeo drew raves from netizens.

States Man wrote, “for me Cebu is the first and best choice when it comes to practicality compared to some urbanized cities in the country, ideal place to live and work at. Im proud to be a Cebuano.”

Another netizen named Eddie Danes said, “It’s safer now compared before. Karon mga adik ug badlungon na ang mahadlok mapatay. (Nowadays, drug addicts are now afraid to die)

Janjan Famador Asignar commented, “Cebu City ranked 8th as the safest City in Southeast Asia! Tomorrow must be better than today!”

