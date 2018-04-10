LTFRB, HPG continue anti-colorum, traffic violation operations

A joint operation of the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) seized nine vehicles which were found to violate traffic operations and engage in colorum passenger operations.

The seized vehicles include 7 sixteen-seater vans, a mini-bus and a coaster vehicle.

Senior Supt. Norberto Babagay, chief of HPG-7, presented the impounded vehicles to members of the media this morning (April 10).

Babagay said that their intensified campaign on colorum vehicles started last March 23.

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon said the two colorum vans will be slapped with a fine of P200,000 each in addition to three-month impoundment.

The series of anti-colorum operations was carried out to ensure the safety of passengers and to apprehend erring motorists.

Violations include disregarding traffic signs, contracting fare, illegal parking, overcharging of fare and refusal to convey passengers.