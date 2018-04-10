Public will not bear additional cost as VECO upgrades Banilad substation

The Visayan Electric Company (VECO) has upgraded its Banilad substation, doubling its capacity from 33 MVA to 66MVA.

According to VECO Chief Operating Officer Anton Mari Perdices, the upgrade will improve the utility firm’s distribution network in the eastern cluster, which includes IT Park, Banilad and A.S. Fortuna areas.

With the upgraded substation, VECO will be able to easily transfer loads quickly from one substation to another during emergencies within the eastern cluster.

VECO invested P90 million for the upgrade which started in the middle of 2017.

Perdices assured that the expense will not be passed on to their consumers.

The upgraded facility was blessed and inaugurated on Tuesday morning.