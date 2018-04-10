3 arrested in Mambaling drug bust

Three drug personalities were arrested in a drug-bust in Sitio Sinalikway Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on April 10, Tuesday morning.

Jolito Paragoso, 32, a self-confessed asset of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7); Jeff Sumagaysay, 31, a businessman; and Ryan Cantila, 34, a construction worker were arrested for possession and selling of illegal drugs.

Police Chief Inspector Randy Caballes, station commander of Mambaling police precinct, said that they conducted the operation after the neighbors of Paragoso informed them about the suspects’ illegal activities.

Authorities confiscated several sachets of suspected shabu from Paragoso while police seized two small-sized sachets and 5 grams from Cantila and Sumagaysay.

The suspects are now detained at Mambaling police precinct pending the filing of drug charges against them.