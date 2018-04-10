Ian Veneracion to serenade Cebu on April 21

AN actor, licensed pilot, skydiver, paragliding pilot and scuba diver. And now, a concert performer.

Ian Veneracion will show another side of him as he performs in his first solo concert dubbed “Ian in 3 Acts” at Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on April 21.

Veneracion informed his fans about the show by posting the official concert poster on his Instagram.

“Cebu..there will never be another ‘First.’ I’m really excited for this one,” the 43-year-old actor said.

According to the event’s official page, “Ian in 3 Acts” is a venue where fans can discover another side of Veneracion—his music.

A post on the page reads: “Think you really know Ian Veneracion? Think again.”

The page is also promoting Veneracion’s first single titled, “We’re All Alone,” which the actor himself composed. Aired on MYX Philippines, it is now available for download via Spotify and iTunes.

Starting his career in the 1980s, Veneracion went on to star in several action flicks. His showbiz career made a resurgence via ABS-CBN’s remake of the 2005 teleserye “Pangako Sa ‘Yo” which was aired in 2015.

His onscreen pairing with Jodi Sta. Maria proved to be a hit among the viewers, and the two, together with Richard Yap, starred in the hit film, “Achy Breaky Hearts” in 2016.

Veneracion’s most recent TV series was last year’s “A Love To Last” which was also headlined by Bea Alonzo.

On the big screen, he starred opposite Iza Calzado in the 2017 psycho thriller, “Bliss” directed by Jerrold Tarog and in the horror film, “Ilawod,” directed by Dan Villegas.