Palace says Duterte won fair and square

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte won the 2016 elections fair and square, Malacañang said Tuesday, dismissing speculations that the chief executive benefited from the improper sharing of data of Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook had earlier said that 1.2 million Filipinos were among 87 million users worldwide whose data were “improperly shared” by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm.

“The President won the election fair and square with an overwhelming mandate of over 16 million votes and a margin of over six million,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.