Cebu militants express support for CJ Sereno

MEMBERS of different militant groups in Cebu staged a protest rally on Tuesday to express their support for embattled Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

They also lashed out at President Duterte for throwing his weight behind efforts to oust the country’s chief justice in an attempt to subsequently take control of the judiciary.

Carrying posters that call for judicial independence, the protesters walked from Cebu City Hall to Colon Street past 2 p.m.—about the same time Sereno appeared before the High Court for the oral arguments of the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida against the chief justice.

“Attempts to oust CJ Sereno just shows how the Duterte administration wants to control the judiciary. If he can do this to the chief justice, how much more to ordinary citizens and critics who oppose like us?” said Noe Santillan of the Movement Against Tyranny-Cebu.

He said the judiciary plays a vital role especially at a time when killings and human rights abuses abound under the Duterte administration.

“We have a message right here that those who will not support the programs and policies of this administration will easily be ousted from their posts notwithstanding the rule of law. Rallying behind CJ Sereno is a fight for judicial independence and against Duterte’s tyranny,” Santillan said.

Protesters carried with them posters and placards that read: “We Stand with CJ!,” “Defend Judicial Independence!,” “Fight Against Tyranny.”