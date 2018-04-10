Cebu’s first obstacle course rises in Mandaue

Gorilla Boot Camp

CEBU will soon have its own venue for adrenaline junkies and outdoor sports enthusiasts as a group of Cebuanos joined hands to put up the Gorilla Boot Camp in Sitio Latasan, Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City.

The facility, which is Cebu’s first obstacle course, opens to the public on May 5, together withthe holding of an obstacle course challenge.

The obstacle course sits in a four-hectare property that has a 400-meter oval-like obstacle course that features around 14 challenges.

Fitness coach Junery Nadales along with Albert Lua and Antoinette Veloso conceptualized the idea of constructing an obstacle course boot camp in Mandaue City because of the rising popularity of obstacle challenge races in the country.

In fact, this June, the Spartan Race — a well known international obstacle race — will be holding its first Cebu leg at the Foressa Trails in Balamban town, west Cebu.

“People are already getting tired of fun runs and triathlon races. They want more challenging and a more demanding kind of sport,” said Lua in a press conference yesterday at the Veranda restaurant in Parkmall, Mandaue to launch the upcoming Obstacle Course Challenge.

“We want to build a community there where people can get hardcore at the same time have fun with their families.”

According to Andales, the first ever obstacle challenge will feature elite division for men and women and an open category for newbies.

“It is going to be muddy, it is going to be very fun and very challenging because we already did a test run earlier this year, and it was very enjoyable. I think anyone can finish the obstacle race because we designed it to be very friendly for beginners, ” said Andales.

The group is planning to hold a monthly race after the inaugural race.

One can visit the Gorilla Boot Camp Facebook page for more details about the event.