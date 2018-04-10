Cviraa futsal team gearing up for gold

THE FUTSAL team of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) is aiming for no less than the title when they compete in the Palarong Pambansa in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur starting this Sunday.

According to the team’s head coach Rose Ton Bariñan, the team is eager to surpass its quarterfinal finish in last year’s edition of the multisporting meet.

“We’re aiming for (the) championship. We will do our best to reach the championship,” Bariñan said.

The team’s core is made up of players from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), who represented Mandaue City and won their second straight futsal title in the CVIRAA meet last February held in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Making up the team are Itsuko Maree Bacatan, Regine Nicole Chua, Judd Sydney Gonzales, Peeve KC Layague, Shadinne Mae Pepito, Katrina Rodriguez, Arantxa Mari Trebol and Trisha Marie Yu. The team is beefed up by two players from Talisay City—Shiela Marie Estopito and Rizamae Ugbaniel, and two players from Cebu City—Jan Reese Jumawan and Trizza Mae Musni.

Bariñan said that after going solid Ateneo in last year’s Palaro in Antique wherein they got to as far as the quarterfinals but lost to eventual champions Western Visayas, she decided to beef up the team with four players from outside the team.

“I noticed after last year’s experience that we cannot do it on our own. The teams and the pressure in the national Palaro is really different. For me, I need experienced players who will help the team so we can go all the way to the championship,” she said.

According to Bariñan, her Ateneo players are really good, but they easily get distracted especially when there is pressure from the opponent and from the crowd.

The reinforcements, she said, serve as a challenge for them to stay in the game.

Bariñan said chemistry isn’t going to be a problem since the pick-up players were able to adjust to their system of play.