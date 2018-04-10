Cebu teams expected to join MPBL caging

THE Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) of boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao is expected to add teams from the Visayas and Mindanao, with Cebu reportedly having three teams.

Set to join the next season of the MPBL are the General Santos Warriors, Davao Occidental, Victorias and Cebu. Lapu-Lapu and Bogo City are also rumored to be joining the next season of the MPBL.

League officials are flying to Cebu right after the conclusion of this season for a planning session to examine the logistics of the league’s expansion to the south.

Meanwhile, Manila is heading to play next season with Cebuano Roger Yap leading its charge.

Yap, a former ace of Purefoods and a product of the University of San Jose-Recoletos, would be joining forces with former PBA players, Riel Cervantes and Marcy Arellano. The team is being mentoered by yet another former PBA great, Philip Cezar.

With its inaugural season nearing its close, the MPBL has been slowly accepting new members with the San Juan Knights and just recently, Team Rizal, joining the league’s roster of teams.