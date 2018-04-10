Police hold Ungab suspects’ identities

THEY already have the names.

But the Cebu City Police Office still could not file charges against the four persons tagged responsible for the ambush-slay of Lawyer Jonnah John Ungab for lack of evidence.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Cebu City Investigation and Detective Management Branch and a member of the Task Force Ungab, said they continue to gather evidence to bolster their case.

He said police are also waiting for Ungab’s wife, Pearl, who witnessed the ambush to execute an affidavit.

Results of a forensic examination on pieces of evidence secured at the crime scene, also had yet to be released, said Devaras.

“What we have now are the testimonies of our witness with regards to the four personalities that were linked to the crime,” Devaras said.

“But we could not file a case yet since we’re still gathering more evidence,” he added.

Devaras said the suspects were all linked to illegal drugs activities.

Ungab was driving his car outside the Cebu City Hall of Justice last February 19 when a lone assailant shot him on the head twice.

His wife Pearl, who was on the front passenger’s seat, was unharmed.

Investigators have found two alleged “spotters” from footages of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the Hall of Justice and a cellphone video taken by Pearl.

Scenes of the gunman and the driver of the getaway motorcycle were also captured by the CCTV camera.

However, their identities were concealed as they wore helmets.

A bystander who claimed to have seen the shooting of Ungab has declined to stand as witness out of fear that the killers might get back at him.

Ungab’s family decided not to raise any reward money for any information on the suspects, saying that they do not want to set a precedent that justice can only be achieved by rich people who can afford to dangle incentives for the arrest of the perpetrators.