Road right of way acquisition under negotiations

UNDERPASS PROJECT

THE Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) is currently negotiating with the owners of the lots beside the ongoing underpass project along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in order to start the implementation of the road widening project.

“The road widening is another road contract project. Long before the underpass project, naa na na siya which unfortunately was not implemented due to road-right of way (RRW) problems,” DPWH-7 Project Engineer Roy dela Cruz said.

Dela Cruz assured that the budget for the road widening is already available.

As soon as the underpass project is finished, two lanes will be depressed underground while one lane will be passable on each side of the underpass.

But dela Cruz said the approved plan of the whole underpass project is six lanes, with two additional lanes that will be acquired from the widening of roads.

Dela Cruz said the road widening was supposed to be implemented prior to the underpass construction. But because of problems in the land acquisition, the project was not realized.

He said the widening of roads is expected to start this year or early next year.

The project will take at least 3.5 to 6 meters of each side of the road, dela Cruz said.

During his regular press briefing on Tuesday, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña stood firm on his decision not to issue a cease-and-desist order (CDO) against the ongoing underpass project.

Councilor Joy Pesquera during an executive session of the council last week, requested the mayor to issue a CDO for the project until the DPWH would be able to widen roads beside the underpass project.

But Osmeña believes stopping the project will only “worsen” the current traffic situation in the area.

“Let them negotiate with the lot owners. But why should I stop this project? You can’t use the road right now. We’re going to make it worse. Ingun ana ang style sa pikas, babag-babag. It’s there already. Can you use the road right now if you stop it? We don’t know. I don’t think so,” the mayor said.

“If DPWH can widen the road and you can use the road right now to help the people, why not?

But if we’re just going to stop the work, so they can widen the road, but you can’t use the road, what’s the point?” he added.