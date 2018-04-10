A warmer summer this year

Summer is officially here.

The Mactan bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) says it will be warmer this year by at least .5 degrees.

Pagasa Bureau Chief, Engr. Al Quiblat said the dry season may last up to May and chances of rainfall and thunderstorms will remain low for the entire month of April.

“In terms of major weather disturbances such as low-pressure areas (LPA), we’re expecting at most, one for the month of April, around one to two for the month of May. Our data also shows that April will be the driest month this year,” said Quiblat.

“There’s still chances of rainfall but it will remain low. This means that rains will likely occur only during the afternoon, at night time or at dawn,” he added.

However, the weatherman said that even before Pagasa declared the start of summer, they already recorded a 40-degree Celsius heat index in Metro Cebu which means that Cebuanos should take extreme caution to avoid heat strokes.

“Once the heat index reaches from 38 to 41, people should take extreme caution. This means that our entire body will be directly affected by the sweltering heat which may lead to heat stroke. We already recorded a heat index of 40 last March,” he explained.

Pagasa Mactan recorded 32.3 degree Celsius as the hottest temperature yet. With a warmer summer expected this year, the agency is also anticipating the possibility of the heat index to reach to 41.

“This is why we’re advising Cebuanos to always carry protective gears from the sun such as caps and umbrellas, and wear light-colored garments.

Always drink lots of water to stay hydrated, and do not stay more than 20 minutes under the sun,” stated Quiblat.