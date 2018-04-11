P3M shabu seized from couple believed to be Sabalones’ underlings

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested two alleged underlings of self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones in a drug bust in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City on Tuesday evening.

Spouses Misael and Janice Palermo did not resist, said PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar.

Allegedly seized from them were 600 grams of shabu (methamphetamine) worth P3 million.

Albiar said they conducted surveillance operations against the suspects for three months before they hatched the drug bust. The suspects, she said, are on their drugs watch list.

“They have been selling drugs in the cities of Cebu and Talisay,” Albiar said in a press conference on Wednesday.

She said the suspects may have operated by their own since the PDEA-7 has not monitored any illegal activity involving Sabalones.

Sabalones surrendered to the Philippine National Police in August 2016. He was subsequently released from police custody but is being investigated by the Department of Justice.