Public library to launch ‘Basa Kabataan’ project

The Cebu City Public Library will launch on April 14 its yearlong flagship project, Basa Kabataan, to strengthen its commitment in spreading the love of reading to the youth.

The event is also a countdown to the library’s centennial year on 2019.

CCPL Chief Librarian Rosario “Ruth” Chua said the project will involve all organizations which have significantly contributed in the operations of the library.

On April 14 (Saturday), a simple ceremony will be attended by officials of the Cebu City Government.

The Cebu City Youth Development Office, Basadours, Zonta Club of Cebu II, Youth for Livable Cebu, Reading Ruffolos, USC Library System, CCPL staff and other library volunteers will be present to show their support.

Chua said they chose 12 individuals to wear yellow aprons on the launching day to signify those who are instrumental in the growth of the library.

“The yellow aprons symbolize the friends of the CCPL who are working together to make the library a productive space for learning and development,” she said.

In the afternoon, a free watercolor painting workshop for public school teachers will be led by artist Joan Florido. At the library’s Children’s Corner are two Toddler Storytime sessions at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. where everyone with children are welcomed to join.

A “LookUp Stargazing Event” will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. USC Physics and Astronomy Society. A projection mapping will happen at the same time.

The yearlong project will culminate on April 2019, where the library will launch the Basa Sugbo project. For the Basa Sugbo project, the CCPL will reach out to other public libraries in Cebu and assist them in developing their literacy programs.

“There are public libraries in Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Bogo, Toledo and Naga. We aim to encourage more towns to open their own libraries,” said Chua.