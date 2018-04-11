Duterte signs AO creating oversight committee for new telecoms player in PH

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an administrative order creating an oversight committee for the entry of the third telecommunications company in the Philippines.

The President signed Administrative Order No. 11 on April 6 but was released only to the media on April 11.

The entry of a new major player in the telecommunications market according to the President “is a matter of paramount national interest which shall redound to the benefit of the public by ensuring genuine competition in the country’s telecommunications industry.”

“There is a need to ensure that the entry of a new major player in the telecommunications market shall be undertaken in an integrated and transparent manner,” the EO read.