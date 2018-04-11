Almost P9M worth of marijuana plants seized in Tagbao

CEBU CITY– Close to P9 million worth of marijuana plants were seized by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in the mountain village of Tagbao in Cebu City on Tuesday.

In a press conference on Wednesday, PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar said they first uprooted 14,152 fully grown marijuana plants about 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Four hours later, the agents seized 8,380 marijuana plants in the same place. No one was arrested. Albiar said they had yet to verify who owns the marijuana plants.